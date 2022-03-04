Ukraine asks FIFA to postpone World Cup play-off match

Ukraine have asked FIFA to postpone their March 24 World Cup play-off match against Scotland. The winner of the game would play either Wales or Austria for a place at the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

FIFA on Thursday confirmed it has received a request from the Ukrainian Association of Football to postpone their matches scheduled for March. FIFA wrote in a statement that it would work to "find an appropriate solution". "FIFA expresses its deepest solidarity to everybody affected by what is happening in Ukraine," the organisation told BBC as per goal.com. "A further update will be provided in due course."

World football's governing body had earlier released a joint statement with UEFA on Monday announcing Russia's national teams and its clubs were banned from all competitions. Earlier, the Russian football federation on Thursday said that it will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the decisions by FIFA and UEFA to bar Russian national teams from international competitions over the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian football federation said in a statement it would file one lawsuit against the two governing bodies to demand that Russian men's and women's national teams be allowed to compete, including in qualifying for this year's World Cup in Qatar. (ANI)

