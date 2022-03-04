Left Menu

3x3 Pro Basketball League to start on Saturday

3BL will provide additional income and exposure to many Indian basketball athletes. The League Commisioner Bakshi said We strongly believe India will be in 2024 Paris Olympics. By the end of 3BL Season 3, Indian teams global FIBA 3x3 federation ranking should be at least 30th, from the current 70th in men and 55th in women.

Updated: 04-03-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 16:52 IST
  India

The third season of the 3x3 Pro Basketball League (3BL) will begin in Chandigarh on Saturday. The 3BL is backed by the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) and International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and is scheduled to conclude on March 21. The dates of the league were announced on Friday by 3BL Commissioner Rohit Bakshi and Director Prerna Sharma.

''We are happy to grant exclusive rights to 3BL's professional league as an added avenue for our star players to shine,” said BFI secretary general Chander Mukhi Sharma said. ''3BL will provide additional income and exposure to many Indian basketball athletes.'' The League Commisioner Bakshi said: ''We strongly believe India will be in 2024 Paris Olympics. By the end of 3BL Season 3, Indian teams' global FIBA 3x3 federation ranking should be at least 30th, from the current 70th (in men) and 55th (in women). This will give India a boost we all have been waiting for.'' 3BL Season 3 will be live-streamed on Sony LIV, with additional weekly special programming to be aired on Sony Six.

A total of 12 men's teams and six women's sides will be participating across six rounds. Winners will be announced at the end of each round, and the winner of the final round will be crowned the overall champion.

