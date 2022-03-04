Left Menu

India 357/6 at stumps on day 1 in first Test against Sri Lanka

PTI | Mohali | Updated: 04-03-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 17:12 IST
Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant (Photo/ ICC Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Rishabh Pant blazed away to a 97-ball 96 to power India to 357 for six on the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka here on Friday.

Pant hit nine boundaries and four sixes in his whirlwind knock that was put to an end by medium pacer Suranga Lakmal.

Virat Kohli missed out on a half-century in his landmark 100th Test as he was bowled out for 45 by left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya after he shared a 90-run stand with Hanuma Vihari, who played a fine 58-run knock.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin were batting on 45 and 10 respectively at the draw of stumps on day 1.

Embuldeniya was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka, snaring two wickets while giving away 107 runs.

Brief Score: India 1st Innings: 357 for 6 in 85 overs (Rishabh Pant 96, Hanuma Vihari 58; Lasith Embuldeniya 2/107)

