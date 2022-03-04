Left Menu

I-League: Churchill Brothers looking to bounce back against Punjab

The opening round of I-League's resumption will be wrapped up by a mouth-watering clash between RoundGlass Punjab and Churchill Brothers at the Naihati Stadium, West Bengal. The match will be played on Friday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 04-03-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 17:13 IST
The opening round of I-League's resumption will be wrapped up by a mouth-watering clash between RoundGlass Punjab and Churchill Brothers at the Naihati Stadium, West Bengal. The match will be played on Friday. Speaking about the preparation for the upcoming match, Punjab head coach Ashley Westwood said, "We went for a four weeks break and assembled as early as possible. Before coming here, we had a 2-week preparation period and luckily, all the players are fit to play. We are looking forward to the important match against Churchill Brothers who are one of the contenders to win the title."

On the other hand, Churchill Brothers assistant coach Mathias Costa wants to forget the first game and focus on the next game as he said, " Of course, we played a good first match. However, we didn't get our result due to a lack of finishing. So, we want to create more chances and score goals." He continued, "The boys are raring to go after the restart. It is always important to get something out of the game. We want to forget the last match and focus on the next to get all three points." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

