Ind vs SL, 1st Test: Would prefer batting at No. 3, says Hanuma Vihari

Hanuma Vihari was promoted to number three position, a position which belonged to Cheteshwar Pujara for almost ten years, and the Andhra batter capitalized on the opportunity by playing a knock of 58 and was also involved in an important 90-run partnership with Virat Kohli here at the PCA IS Bindra stadium. "I would prefer batting at No. 3 because that's where I bat in first-class cricket. When the ball was new it was coming onto the bat nicely," said India batter Hanuma Vihari.

Rishabh Pant played an aggressive knock of 96 of 97 balls and struck nine fours and four sixes to help India score 357/6 at stumps on day-1. "It was difficult to time the ball after it gets old but Rishabh is a different player. We all know how he bats and when it comes off, it's a special inning, and it was a special inning today. He ensured we crossed 350 today and we are hoping for more runs tomorrow," Hanuma Vihari praised Rishabh Pant.

Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari were the only two batters who managed to score half-centuries after getting a start. It was unfortunate for Pant to fall four runs short of a ton after playing such an attacking knock. (ANI)

