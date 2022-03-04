La Liga: I understand why fans are worried, says Alaves' Luis Rioja

Star left-winger of Deportivo Alaves Luis Rioja shared about the club's recent form and how he landed a big part in the top La Liga side Real Madrid. Recalling the struggles, Rioja revealed what he had to go through in his initial days, and added that he had to work as a waiter until he got a big break with Los Blancos in the league.

"I had to leave school early in order to help out at home. I worked as a waiter for 3 or 4 years until I got a break with Real Madrid. I combined work with playing for club Deportivo Cabecense. I spent my first year in the senior category playing for them in the third tier. Whilst there I attracted the attention of a number of clubs and I decided to try my luck at Real Madrid," Rioja said. Last some matches had Alaves fans in worry with the gaffe performance of the club. Talking about fans, he stated that he understand the worry because in some matches the club was not at its best.

"I understand why the fans are worried because there have been times when we have not played like a topflight team. You can see that by where we are in the table, but I keep on believing. Because we've got such a strong changing room because we are united and we are working so hard together at Ibaia. I am confident we can do it. So, I'm giving it all I have got until it's mathematically impossible," he pointed. Despite being standing at no. 19 in the La Liga table with 21 points, Rioja has a message for fans ahead of their next league match.

"The supporters play a huge role at this club. We owe so much to the fans at Mendizoroza, and if we manage to stay up this season, a large part of that achievement will be down to them," he said. The 28-year-old Spaniard will be next seen in action for Alaves in their league clash with Sevilla on March 5, which will be broadcasted on MTV India, Voot and Jio select platforms.

In 2019, Rioja signed a four-year deal with La Liga side Deportivo Alaves. Talking about the renewal of the contract the 28-years-old Spaniard feels it show trust and faith of his club in him. "I am sure we can stay up. That's why I have renewed my contract; I think that helps us all. It tells you the club has faith in me, that they like how I'm progressing on the pitch and that they want me to be part of this project for many years to come," the Spaniard added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)