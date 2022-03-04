Abo grabs 6/32; Arunachal Pradesh on top vs Bihar

Nabam Abo rattled Bihar with his figures of 6/32 to put Arunachal Pradesh on top on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Plate group match here on Friday.

Resuming the day on 76/6, Bihar managed to add just 33 runs to their overnight total before being bundled out for 109.

Sakibul Gani, who scored a record 341 on his Ranji debut a few days back, was Bihar's top scorer with 38 runs as they failed to get going with Abo giving regular breakthroughs.

Manvan Patel and Techi Neri claimed two wickets each as Arunachal took a 87-run first innings lead.

Arunachal Pradesh in their second essay were 210/7 with Rajesh Bishnoi remaining unbeaten on 70. Teshi Tiku also made a fine 47 as the duo put on a solid 108-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Brief Scores: At Videocon Academy: Arunachal Pradesh 196 and 210/7 from 78.3 overs (Rajesh Bishnoi 70 batting, Teshi Tiku 47; Ashutosh Aman 4/47). Bihar 109 from 36.3 overs (Sakibul Gani 38, Vikrant Singh 33; Nabam Abo 6/32). Arunachal Pradesh lead by 297 runs.

At Eden Gardens: Nagaland 509 from 137.3 overs (Shrikant Mundhe 123, Chetan Bist 119, Nagaho Chishi 76, Hokaito Zhimomi 71; Iqbal Abdulla 3/107). Mizoram 95 from 33.1 overs (Sumit Lama 33, Taruwar Kohli 32; Raja Swarnkar 5/17). Mizoram trail by 414 runs.

At Jadavpur University Second Campus: Sikkim 462; Manipur 238/7 from 64 overs (Liyan Khan 179, Ankur Malik 126 not out, Palzor Tamang 43; Bishworjit Konthoujam 4/96). Manipur trail by 224 runs.

