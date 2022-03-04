Pak vs Aus: Imam's maiden Test century put hosts in command after Day 1 of series opener

Opener Imam ul-Haq's maiden Test century has put Pakistan in command after Day 1 of the first Test against Australia here at Rawalpindi on Friday. Australia claimed a solitary scalp while also keeping Pakistan's run-rate below three per over as day one of the series opener ended on 1-245.

Imam's inning was accompanied by solid knocks from Abdullah Shafique (44) and Azhar Ali (64*). Having won the toss and elected to bat first, Pakistan batters made full use of the flat batting paradise on offer in Rawalpindi. The famed Australian pace trio Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood couldn't generate much movement off the surface as the openers navigated through the opening exchange without much trouble.

The openers almost went unscathed into the first session before a rush-of-blood moment from Shafique brought his downfall. With an over left for lunch, the right-arm batter was one big hit away from a half-century and decided to take Nathan Lyon on for a maximum. However, he didn't make the desired connection and Pat Cummins covered good ground to take a tumbling catch charging to his right from mid-off. The wicket broke the 105-run opening stand as Pakistan went into the break at 105/1.

With no success in the middle session for visitors, Pakistan went 171/1 for tea. With only eight runs away from his maiden test century, Imam started steadily after the break. He eventually got to his maiden Test ton with a check drive off Starc in the 66th over. With exhausted pacers, Lyon assisted the visitors to complete the day's quota as Imam (132*) and Azhar (64*) went through to stumps at 245/1.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 245/1 in 90 overs (Imam ul-Haq 132*, Azhar Ali 64*; Nathan Lyon 1-87) vs Australia. (ANI)

