Cricket-Australian Warne dies of suspected heart attack - report

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 19:46 IST
Australian cricketer Shane Warne has died aged 52, Fox Sports reported on Friday. Fox said that Warne's management had released a brief statement that he passed away in Thailand of a suspected heart attack.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement said. “The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

