Left Menu

Soccer-China to pull broadcast of Premier League matches over support for Ukraine - BBC

China is a close political ally of Russia, which calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation". The Premier League said on Wednesday teams will show their support for Ukraine at games from March 5-7, with all 20 captains wearing special armbands in Ukrainian colours. Reuters has contacted the Premier League for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 19:47 IST
Soccer-China to pull broadcast of Premier League matches over support for Ukraine - BBC

Chinese rights holders have told the Premier League they will not broadcast matches this weekend over the league's planned show of support for Ukraine following Russia's invasion, the BBC reported on Friday. China is a close political ally of Russia, which calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

The Premier League said on Wednesday teams will show their support for Ukraine at games from March 5-7, with all 20 captains wearing special armbands in Ukrainian colours. The league said fans are encouraged to join players, managers, match officials and club staff in a moment of reflection and solidarity before kick-off at each game.

The screens at stadiums will display "Football Stands Together" against the backdrop of the blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag. Reuters has contacted the Premier League for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022