Left Menu

Jay Shah launches 'Divyang Cricket Tournament' trophy

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Friday launched the trophy of the Divyang Cricket Tournament, which is set to be played at Hyderabad from March 11-13.Encouraging the players Shah, said he was happy with the progress made by the newly-formed cricket committee for differently-abled players.There is a visible positive energy among the differently-abled cricketers and tournaments like this are signs of changing times. We are thankful to the BCCI and HCA for their support, said Chauhan.

PTI | Mohali | Updated: 04-03-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 19:52 IST
Jay Shah launches 'Divyang Cricket Tournament' trophy
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Friday launched the trophy of the 'Divyang Cricket Tournament', which is set to be played at Hyderabad from March 11-13.

Encouraging the players Shah, said he was happy with the progress made by the newly-formed cricket committee for differently-abled players.

''There is a visible positive energy among the differently-abled cricketers and tournaments like this are signs of changing times. ''BCCI is there to give every possible guidance and support to this form of cricket,'' Shah said in a statement issued by Ravi Chauhan, who is a member of the differently-abled committee formed by the cricket board.

According to the statement, the tournament will consist of seven teams -- Gujarat, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Hyderabad and Vidarbha.

Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin has also extended full support of the Hyderabad Cricket Association for organising the tournament.

''After the successful HAP Cup in Panchkula, this tournament is another step in the right direction. Tournaments like these give hope and confidence among thousands of cricket players. We are thankful to the BCCI and HCA for their support,'' said Chauhan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022