Jay Shah launches 'Divyang Cricket Tournament' trophy

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Friday launched the trophy of the 'Divyang Cricket Tournament', which is set to be played at Hyderabad from March 11-13.

Encouraging the players Shah, said he was happy with the progress made by the newly-formed cricket committee for differently-abled players.

''There is a visible positive energy among the differently-abled cricketers and tournaments like this are signs of changing times. ''BCCI is there to give every possible guidance and support to this form of cricket,'' Shah said in a statement issued by Ravi Chauhan, who is a member of the differently-abled committee formed by the cricket board.

According to the statement, the tournament will consist of seven teams -- Gujarat, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Hyderabad and Vidarbha.

Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin has also extended full support of the Hyderabad Cricket Association for organising the tournament.

''After the successful HAP Cup in Panchkula, this tournament is another step in the right direction. Tournaments like these give hope and confidence among thousands of cricket players. We are thankful to the BCCI and HCA for their support,'' said Chauhan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)