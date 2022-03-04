Left Menu

QUOTES-Cricket-Reaction to the death of Australian great Shane Warne

A huge loss for cricket." INDIA CAPTAIN ROHIT SHARMA "I'm truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. You'll forever be missed." FORMER PAKISTAN CAPTAIN SHAHID AFRIDI "The game of cricket has lost what I consider a university of leg-spin bowling today.

Following are reactions to the reports of the death of Australian cricketer Shane Warne. WEST INDIES GREAT VIV RICHARDS

"Unbelievable. I am shocked to the core. This can't be true... There are no words to describe what I feel right now. A huge loss for cricket." INDIA CAPTAIN ROHIT SHARMA

"I'm truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne... still can't believe it." PAKISTAN CAPTAIN BABAR AZAM

"Find it hard to believe. Such a devastating loss for the cricket world. He literally inspired generations with his magical leg spin. You'll forever be missed." FORMER PAKISTAN CAPTAIN SHAHID AFRIDI

"The game of cricket has lost what I consider a university of leg-spin bowling today. I was inspired by his bowling from the start of my career and it was always a privilege to play against him." FORMER INDIA BATSMAN GAUTAM GAMBHIR

"Very few can match their attitude with raw talent. #ShaneWarne made bowling look like magic!" FORMER ENGLAND BATSMAN IAN BELL

"There are no words. A hero growing up and the greatest player I ever played against. I can't believe it." (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

