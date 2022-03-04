Left Menu

Tributes pour in as 'King of Spin' Shane Warne dies aged 52

The cricketing world is in complete shock after hearing the news of Shane Warne's death from a heart attack at the age of 52 on Friday.

The cricketing world is in complete shock after hearing the news of Shane Warne's death from a heart attack at the age of 52 on Friday. The iconic leg-spinner passed away in Thailand of a suspected heart attack, his management company said in a statement to Fox Sports.

"Cannot believe it. One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more. Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world," tweeted former India cricketer Virender Sehwag. The former England all-rounder Kevin Pietersen, who was a close friend of Warne's, tweeted "F***' when the news broke followed by a string of crying emojis and the hashtag #RIPKing."

"Just heard the devastating news about legendary Shane Warne passing away. No words to describe how shocked & sad i am. What a legend. What a man. What a cricketer," former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar tweeted. The current England all-rounder Ben Stokes posted: "Australian Legend. @rajasthanroyals Legend. Was an honour to know you and work with you. This man is a LEGEND. #theking"

Ex-England batsman Ian Bell wrote: "Surely not??? Utterly heartbreaking." Shane Warne was one of the best leg-spinners to have embraced the game and was fondly known as 'King of Spin'. Warne scalped 708 wickets in his illustrious career which spanned for 145 Test matches.

Warne played 194 One Day Internationals for Australia in which he scalped 293 wickets. The right-hander was also handy with the bat as he scored 3,154 runs in his Test career. He amassed 1,018 runs in the 50-overs format. The leg-spinner was known for his guile bowling and took a total of 1001 wickets. He became the first-ever bowler to scale the peak of 1,000 international wickets. (ANI)

