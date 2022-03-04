Thai police not treating death of Australian cricket great Warne as suspicious

Police on the Thai island of Koh Samui are not treating the death on Friday of Australian cricket great Shane Warne as suspicious, a local police officer said.

Warne was discovered unconscious late Friday afternoon by three friends staying in the same villa, who tried unsuccessfully to revive him, Chatchawin Nakmusik of the Bo Put police told Reuters by phone, adding Warne was taken by ambulance to hospital, where medical personnel could not revive him.

Chatchawin said Warne's body had been transferred to another hospital for autopsy and his associates would be questioned by police on Saturday, but added there were no signs of foul play.

