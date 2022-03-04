Left Menu

Sharad Pawar calls Shane Warne `one of greatest cricketing heroes', condoles his death

NCP chief and former ICC president Sharad Pawar on Friday expressed shock at the death of legendary Australian leg spinner Shane Warne, saying the world has lost one of the greatest cricketing heroes.Extremely shocked and saddened to learn of the untimely demise of Legendary Leg spinner Shane Warne.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 21:59 IST
Sharad Pawar calls Shane Warne `one of greatest cricketing heroes', condoles his death
  • Country:
  • India

NCP chief and former ICC president Sharad Pawar on Friday expressed shock at the death of legendary Australian leg spinner Shane Warne, saying the world has lost one of the greatest cricketing heroes.

“Extremely shocked and saddened to learn of the untimely demise of Legendary Leg spinner Shane Warne. The world today has lost one of the greatest cricketing heroes of all time,” he tweeted. The former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief also said that Warne's “remarkable and illustrious” career will be an inspiration to young bowlers across the world for the generations to come. Maharashtra Environment Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray expressed similar sentiments. “Extremely shocked to hear about the legend, Shane Warne! Having seen his bowling, our generation knows what “spin” means because of his sheer brilliance on field,” Thackeray tweeted. State's Sports and Youth Welfare Minister and Congress leader Sunil Kedar termed Warne's death as “untimely” as he offered condolences. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also expressed shock over the legendary leg spinner's death.

“The news of the untimely demise of iconic cricketer and magician of spin Shane Warne is shocking. He was truly a legend in cricketing history. Cricket fans can never forget his magical spells and his duels with Sachin Tendulkar and other great batsmen. Deepest condolences,” The Governor's office tweeted.

Warne, 52, who redefined the art of spin bowling to become one of the greatest in international cricket, died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022