Left Menu

Indian fencers win nine medals in Asian Junior and Cadet C'ships

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 22:03 IST
Indian fencers win nine medals in Asian Junior and Cadet C'ships
  • Country:
  • India

India returned with a rich haul of nine medals from the recently-concluded Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

India won four medals in the junior championships which ended on Thursday -- in sabre women's team (bronze), epee women's team (silver), foil men's team (bronze) and foil women's team (bronze).

In the Cadet Championship, India won five medals -- in epee women's individual (bronze), epee women's team (silver), epee men's team (bronze), sabre women's team (bronze) and foil women's team (bronze).

A total of 12 Asian countries had participated in the Championships, a release from Fencing Association of India said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022