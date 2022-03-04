Sports News Roundup: Murray reunites with coach Lendl for third stint; Heat ruin Kevin Durant’s return to Nets and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Paralympics-Banned Russian athletes to leave Beijing after deciding against appeal

Russia's contingent at the Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing plan to leave China after being banned from participating because of the country's invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) said on Friday. The RPC added that it would not appeal the decision to ban its athletes to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) following legal advice.

Cricket-Legendary cricketer Shane Warne dies at 52

Australian cricketer Shane Warne, one of the finest spin bowlers of all time whose talent and personality transcended the sport, died aged 52 on Friday. Warne, who ended his spell-binding international career in 2007 with a remarkable 708 test wickets, died from a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand, his family confirmed in a statement.

Cycling-Ineos rider Sivakov granted nationality change from Russian to French

Cycling's governing body UCI has granted Ineos Grenadiers rider Pavel Sivakov a change of nationality from Russian to French, his team announced on Friday. Sivakov was born in Italy to Russian parents who were also cyclists and moved to France when he was one.

Exclusive-Chelsea FC's banker says Abramovich's exit will not be rushed

Roman Abramovich will not rush his divestment of English football team Chelsea FC, an adviser on the sale process told Reuters, even as Britain is considering sanctions against the Russian billionaire. Chelsea FC tapped Joe Ravitch, the co-founder of investment bank Raine Group LLC, to find a buyer after Abramovich decided this week to put the football club he has owned for 19 years up for sale. The move follows Russia's invasion of Ukraine that has triggered an international backlash against businessmen with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Tennis-Murray reunites with coach Lendl for third stint

Andy Murray has re-united with former coach Ivan Lendl as the three-time Grand Slam champion continues to try and rediscover his form after battling back from hip surgeries. The 34-year-old Scot's management team confirmed he will team up with Lendl for the third time in his career.

Golf-Ko and Yang share halfway lead at Women's World Championship

South Koreans Amy Yang and Ko Jin-young were tied for the lead at the halfway stage of the HSBC Women's World Championship on Friday after carding five-under 67s in the second round, while overnight leader Patty Tavatanakit endured a difficult day. Yang, who was tied for fifth place after the opening day at the Sentosa Golf Club, got off to a disappointing start with a bogey on the third hole but she responded with four birdies in the next six.

Cricket-The ball of the century that launched Warne's career

With a single twist of his right wrist on an early summer day at Old Trafford in 1993 Shane Warne not only bamboozled England's batsman Mike Gatting with the so-called "Ball of the Century" but also revived the noble art of leg spin. The bleached blond-haired Warne arrived on that tour of England relatively unknown outside Australia and with fairly unspectacular figures from his first 11 test matches.

Baseball-Players launch support fund for workers affected by lockout

Major League Baseball (MLB) players on Friday announced they were launching a $1 million support fund for workers impacted by the ongoing lockout. The fund, administered jointly by the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) and the AFL-CIO labor federation, will be used to benefit stadium employees and others experiencing financial hardship after MLB canceled the start of the regular season when it failed to reach a labor agreement with players.

NBA roundup: Heat ruin Kevin Durant's return to Nets

Bam Adebayo totaled 30 points and 11 rebounds as the Miami Heat overcame a 16-point deficit to beat Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets 113-107 on Thursday night in New York. Durant returned from missing 21 games with a sprained MCL in his left knee and scored 31 points for Brooklyn. He hit 10 of 21 shots but missed two in the final minute.

Paralympics-Ukrainian contingent gets warm welcome as Winter Games open in Beijing

Ukrainian athletes were given a warm welcome on a chilly Beijing evening as the Winter Paralympics opened on Friday, after Russian and Belarusian athletes were sent home on the eve of the Games over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons made an impassioned call for peace during the ceremony at the Bird's Nest Stadium that was attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

(With inputs from agencies.)