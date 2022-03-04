A look at Shane Warne's legacy through statistics

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne, unarguably the greatest spinner in international cricket, died at the age of 52 due to a suspected heart attack in Thailand on Friday. PTI takes a look at the statistical journey of the legend, who redefined the art of spin bowling.

Bowling Figures: ************** *Test matches played: 145 *Innings: 273 *Wickets: 708 *Best Bowling in an Innings: 8/71 *Best Bowling in a Match: 12/128 *Runs conceded: 17995 *Balls bowled: 40705 *Average: 25.41 *Economy: 2.65 *5-wicket haul: 37 *10-wicket haul: 10 *ODIs played: 194 *Innings: 191 *Wickets: 293 *Best Bowling in a Match: 5/33 *Runs conceded: 7541 *Balls bowled: 10642 *Average: 25.73 *Economy: 4.25 *5-wicket haul: 1 *Batting Figures: ************** *Tests: 145 *Innings: 199 *Runs Scored: 3154 *Highest: 99 *Fifties: 12 *Average: 17.32 *Strike rate: 57.65 *ODIs played: 194 *Innings: 107 *Runs scored: 1018 *Highest: 55 *Average: 13.05 *Strike rate: 72.04 *Fifty: 1 *Test debut: Versus India at Sydney Cricket Ground, January 2, 1992 *Last Test: Versus England at Sydney Cricket Ground, January 2, 2007 *ODI debut: Versus: New Zealand at Basin Reserve, March 24, 1993 *Last ODI: Versus vs Asia XI at Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 10, 2005 *IPL debut: Versus Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium, April 19, 2008 *Last IPL match: Versus Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium, May 20, 2011 *Shane Warne played 55 IPL matches from which he took 57 wickets with best figures of 4/21.

*Warne led Rajasthan Royals to their first and only IPL championship title in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008. *Warne was a key member of Australia's 1999 ODI World Cup winning side.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)