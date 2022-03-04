Cricket world can't believe magician Warne no more

The cricket fraternity across the globe was shell shocked by the sudden demise of Australian spin legend Shane Warne on Friday, with players, both past and present, left ''lost for words'' and ''devastated'' by the tragedy.

Superstars of world cricket paid rich tributes to Warne, one of the all-time greats of the game, who died at the age of 52 due to suspected heart attack in Thailand on Friday.

''Shocked, stunned & miserable …Will miss you Warnie,'' Tendulkar, whose rivalry with Warne was the stuff of legend, said.

''There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you. Gone too young!'' Tendulkar added.

India captain Rohit Sharma said he still can't fathom that the legend is no more.

''I'm truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne….still can't believe it,'' Rohit said in a tweet.

Rohit's predecessor, Virat Kohli, who turned out in his milestone 100th Test against Sri Lanka at Mohali on Friday, described Warne as a the ''greatest to turn the cricket ball''.

''Life is so fickle and unpredictable. I cannot process the passing of this great of our sport and also a person I got to know off the field. RIP #goat. Greatest to turn the cricket ball,'' he tweeted.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah also paid his condolences on the Australian great's passing away.

''Terribly shocked and saddened to hear the news of legendary spinner Shane Warne passing away. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti.'' Former India opener Virender Sehwag, who had many a duels with Warne during his playing days, said he ''cannot believe it.'' ''One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more. Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world.'' Former India cricketer Suresh Raina too offered his condolences.

''At loss of words to hear about the demise of our cricketing legend Shane Warne, he was always magical on the field. May peace be with you. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. #ShaneWarne.'' World Cup-winning India opener Gautam Gambhir tweeted: ''Very few can match their attitude with raw talent. #ShaneWarne made bowling look like magic! RIP.'' Not just Indians, Warne's untimely death has shocked world cricket.

Another legend Adam Gilchrist, who combined with Warne to orchestrate innumerable dismissals of batters around the world for many years in the Australian team, also paid a heart-wrenching tribute to the departed cricket great. ''Numb. The highlight of my cricketing career was to keep wicket to Warnie. Best seat in the house to watch the maestro at work. Have often felt a tad selfish, that Heals (Ian Healy) and I pretty much exclusively are the only ones who had that thrill and pleasure at Test level. Rip Warnie.'' Australia Test captain Pat Cummins said Warne lit up the cricket world with his aura and showmanship.

''Hard to fathom. We all idolised Warnie growing up for his showmanship, will to win from any position and his incredible skill,'' Cummins said. ''Players all over the world owe him so much for what he has brought to cricket. He had a huge affect on all he met. He transcended cricket. RIP King.'' ''RIP LEGEND #ShaneWarne,'' West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle wrote on his Twitter page.

Former and current Pakistan cricketers too paid rich tributes to the spin magician.

''Find it hard to believe. Such a devastating loss for the cricket world. He literally inspired generations with his magical leg spin. You'll forever be missed #ShaneWarne. My heart and prayers goes to his family, friends, and fans. #legend,'' Pakistan captain Babar Azam wrote.

Warne's good mate and contemporary, Shoaib Akhtar said it will take a long time to heal from this terrible loss.

''It's going to take a long time to get over this loss. Legendary #ShaneWarne is not with us anymore,'' Akhtar said.

Shahid Afridi said in Warne's demise, cricket has lost an ''university of leg-spin bowling''.

''The game of cricket has lost what I consider a university of leg-spin bowling today. I was inspired by his bowling from the start of my career and it was always a privilege to play against him. My deepest condolences are with Warne's family and loved ones. #ShaneWarne.'' Pakistan left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi wrote: ''Life is so unpredictable. Cricket will surely miss your presence. Thinking about his family and friends. You'll remain in prayers of many. #ShaneWarne #legend.'' Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes was stunned by the news.

''Noooooo #shanewarne cannot believe what I am reading.'' Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews added: ''Can't believe this! Sad and shocked that The spin wizard is no more. You will be greatly missed.condolences to the family and loved ones. RIP legend #shanewarne.'' PTI SSC PDS PM PM

