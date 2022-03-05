Soccer-U.S. women's team backs Parlow Cone for U.S. Soccer president

The U.S. women's national team on Friday threw their support behind Cindy Parlow Cone's candidacy for re-election as U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) president, saying the former player has what it takes to move the sport forward.

Incumbent Parlow Cone is up against ex-U.S. Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro, who resigned under pressure two years ago. He left after the U.S. sparked a backlash when legal papers in a gender discrimination lawsuit claimed the U.S. men's team had a greater level of responsibility than the women's side and that their job required more skill based on speed and strength.

Cordeiro was succeeded by Parlow Cone, who was then vice president. "The U.S. Soccer Federation needs a leader who will move our sport forward, not backward. That is why we are endorsing Cindy Parlow Cone for President," the players said in a statement on the eve of the election in Atlanta.

"We respect Cindy's integrity, her passion for the game as a former player and a coach, her pragmatic approach as a business leader, and commitment to its players at all levels from our national teams to the grassroots level." It is a time of transition for the U.S. women's national team, who last month settled their years-long dispute over equal pay for $24 million.

The players said the settlement proves Parlow Cone understands the work that needs to be done to continue to create equality, implement fair structures and improve protections for players of all ages. "Our recent settlement agreement to equalise pay and working conditions between the men's and women's national teams demonstrates her commitment in action," the players said.

The U.S., Canada and Mexico will host the men's soccer World Cup in 2026, while the Summer Olympics will be held in Los Angeles in 2028. The U.S. may also bid to host the women's World Cup in 2027 or 2031.

