Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Paralympics-Banned Russian athletes to leave Beijing after deciding against appeal

Russia's contingent at the Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing plan to leave China after being banned from participating because of the country's invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) said on Friday. The RPC added that it would not appeal the decision to ban its athletes to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) following legal advice.

Cricket-Legendary cricketer Shane Warne dies at 52 in Thailand

Australian cricketer Shane Warne, one of the finest spin bowlers of all time whose talent and personality transcended the sport, died aged 52 on Friday. Warne, who ended his spell-binding international career in 2007 with a remarkable 708 test wickets, died from a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand, his family confirmed in a statement.

Exclusive-Chelsea FC's banker says Abramovich's exit will not be rushed

Roman Abramovich will not rush his divestment of English football team Chelsea FC, an adviser on the sale process told Reuters, even as Britain is considering sanctions against the Russian billionaire. Chelsea FC tapped Joe Ravitch, the co-founder of investment bank Raine Group LLC, to find a buyer after Abramovich decided this week to put the football club he has owned for 19 years up for sale. The move follows Russia's invasion of Ukraine that has triggered an international backlash against businessmen with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Baseball-Players launch support fund for workers affected by lockout

Major League Baseball (MLB) players on Friday announced they were launching a $1 million support fund for workers impacted by the ongoing lockout. The fund, administered jointly by the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) and the AFL-CIO labor federation, will be used to benefit stadium employees and others experiencing financial hardship after MLB canceled the start of the regular season when it failed to reach a labor agreement with players.

NBA roundup: Heat ruin Kevin Durant’s return to Nets

Bam Adebayo totaled 30 points and 11 rebounds as the Miami Heat overcame a 16-point deficit to beat Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets 113-107 on Thursday night in New York. Durant returned from missing 21 games with a sprained MCL in his left knee and scored 31 points for Brooklyn. He hit 10 of 21 shots but missed two in the final minute.

Cricket-Genius on the pitch, bad boy off it, Warne was one of a kind

Shane Warne thrilled and inspired in equal measure throughout his career but for all his wizardry with a cricket ball and charisma, like others touched by sporting genius he brought a fair amount of baggage to his chosen profession. The Australian showman's death from a suspected heart attack https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/australian-warne-dies-suspected-heart-attack-report-2022-03-04 at the age of 52 on Friday left the sports world numb with shock.

Horse racing-Baffert request for stay of suspension denied by Kentucky officials

Trainer Bob Baffert's request for a stay of his 90-day suspension has been denied by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC), his attorney said on Friday. Racing stewards last month nullified Baffert-trained horse Medina Spirit's victory in the 2021 Kentucky Derby due to the presence of a banned drug in his system and handed the trainer the suspension and a fine of $7,500.

Tennis-'I would probably be in jail': Serena sees double-standard in Zverev case

Twenty-three time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams said she would have faced far harsher punishment had she engaged in similar behavior to German Alexander Zverev, who was thrown out of a tournament last month for unsportsmanlike conduct. The world number three was kicked out of the ATP 500 event in Acapulco after he smashed his racket repeatedly against the umpire's chair after a doubles defeat.

Soccer-U.S. women's team backs Parlow Cone for U.S. Soccer president

The U.S. women's national team on Friday threw their support behind Cindy Parlow Cone's candidacy for re-election as U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) president, saying the former player has what it takes to move the sport forward. Incumbent Parlow Cone is up against ex-U.S. Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro, who resigned under pressure two years ago.

Paralympics-Ukrainian contingent gets warm welcome as Winter Games open in Beijing

Ukrainian athletes were given a warm welcome on a chilly Beijing evening as the Winter Paralympics opened on Friday, after Russian and Belarusian athletes were sent home on the eve of the Games over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons made an impassioned call for peace during the ceremony at the Bird's Nest Stadium that was attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)