Left Menu

Warne: India, SL players wear black armbands, observe minute's silence

PTI | Mohali | Updated: 05-03-2022 10:35 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 09:51 IST
Warne: India, SL players wear black armbands, observe minute's silence
Former Australia spinner Shane Warne (Photo/ Ravi Shastri Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian and Sri Lankan cricketers wore black armbands and observed a minute's silence before the start of second day's play in the ongoing opening Test to honour the memory of Australian legends Shane Warne and Rodney Marsh, both of whom passed away within hours of each other on Friday.

The cricket world was left stunned as Warne, one of the greatest to have ever played the game, was found dead in his villa in Thailand's Koh Samui island on Friday hours after Marsh died.

''A minute's silence was observed before the start of the play on Day 2of the first Test for Rodney Marsh and Shane Warne who passed away yesterday. The Indian team is wearing black armbands today,'' a BCCI statement said.

Warne's sudden death shook the cricket world on Friday and tributes have been pouring in from across the globe.

The maverick former player, who was 52, turned up on 145 Tests for Australia and snared a whopping 708 wickets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

 Hungary
3
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine
4
Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022