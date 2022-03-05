Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Legendary cricketer Shane Warne dies at 52 in Thailand; Te and morennis-Federer's coach says it is unlikely he plays Wimbledon- report

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cricket-Legendary cricketer Shane Warne dies at 52 in Thailand

Australian cricketer Shane Warne, one of the finest spin bowlers of all time whose talent and personality transcended the sport, died aged 52 on Friday. Warne, who ended his spell-binding international career in 2007 with a remarkable 708 test wickets, died from a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand, his family confirmed in a statement.

Tennis-Federer's coach says it is unlikely he plays Wimbledon- report

Roger Federer is unlikely to play this year's Wimbledon as the Swiss great continues to recover from knee surgery, his coach Severin Luthi was quoted as saying in a Swiss newspaper. The eight-time Wimbledon champion's most recent match was at last year's Wimbledon, where he fell in the quarterfinals and afterwards announced that he would be undergoing his third knee surgery in two years.

Cricket-Reaction to the death of Australian great Shane Warne

Following are reactions to the death of Australian Shane Warne, one of the finest leg-spin bowlers of all time. AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER SCOTT MORRISON

Baseball-Players launch support fund for workers affected by lockout

Major League Baseball (MLB) players on Friday announced they were launching a $1 million support fund for workers impacted by the ongoing lockout. The fund, administered jointly by the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) and the AFL-CIO labor federation, will be used to benefit stadium employees and others experiencing financial hardship after MLB canceled the start of the regular season when it failed to reach a labor agreement with players.

Cricket-Shocked Australia mourns cricketing great 'Warnie'

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison led a cascade of tributes to Shane Warne as the country woke up on Saturday to the news the cricket great had died from a suspected heart attack while on holiday in Thailand. As many in the sporting world and beyond expressed shock and grief, Morrison said Warne's family had been offered a state funeral for the sportsman known to his compatriots simply as "Warnie" .

Horse racing-Baffert request for stay of suspension denied by Kentucky officials

Trainer Bob Baffert's request for a stay of his 90-day suspension has been denied by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC), his attorney said on Friday. Racing stewards last month nullified Baffert-trained horse Medina Spirit's victory in the 2021 Kentucky Derby due to the presence of a banned drug in his system and handed the trainer the suspension and a fine of $7,500.

Soccer-City defender Zinchenko questions Russian players' silence

Manchester City's Ukraine international Oleksandr Zinchenko has questioned the refusal of Russia's leading footballers to speak out against their country's invasion of his homeland. After Russia invaded Ukraine last week, FIFA and UEFA suspended the country from international tournaments, but none of the nation's top players has publicly criticised President Vladimir Putin's decision to go to war.

Tennis-Horansky keeps Slovakia alive against Italy for Davis Cup Finals spot

Slovakia's Filip Horansky stunned Italy's world number 21 Lorenzo Sonego 7-6(2) 6-3 to level their qualifying tie on Friday for a place in the Davis Cup Finals later this year. The 12 winning teams from the home-and-away qualifiers on Friday and Saturday will join Croatia, who secured automatic qualification for the 2022 Finals as last year's finalists, and wild cards Serbia and Britain.

Tennis-'I would probably be in jail': Serena sees double-standard in Zverev case

Twenty-three time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams said she would have faced far harsher punishment had she engaged in similar behavior to German Alexander Zverev, who was thrown out of a tournament last month for unsportsmanlike conduct. The world number three was kicked out of the ATP 500 event in Acapulco after he smashed his racket repeatedly against the umpire's chair after a doubles defeat.

Paralympics-Ukrainian contingent gets warm welcome as Winter Games open in Beijing

Ukrainian athletes were given a warm welcome on a chilly Beijing evening as the Winter Paralympics opened on Friday, after Russian and Belarusian athletes were sent home on the eve of the Games over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons made an impassioned call for peace during the ceremony at the Bird's Nest Stadium that was attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

