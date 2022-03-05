Pakistan cricket fraternity mourns spin legend Warne's sudden demise

Pakistan cricket community was left ''shocked and shattered'' by the sudden demise of Australian spin legend Shane Warne, with past and present players expressing their sadness and disbelief at the ''devastating'' tragedy.

Warne, one of the all-time greats of the game, died at the age of 52 due to suspected heart attack in Thailand on Friday. He is survived by two daughters and a son.

''Shane Warne no more.. I'm Shocked and Shattered.Simply can't believe I’m hearing this.Very very sad day for our cricket community.The biggest superstar of my generation gone.Goodbye Legend,'' wrote former pacer Waqar Younis on his twitter handle. Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram, who was close to Warne, said he was shocked to hear about the sudden death of his friend.

''He has always been in touch and always helpful…apart from an iconic bowler he was a great entertainer. My condolences to his family and friends,” he tweeted.

Condolences and messages also poured in from other Pakistan cricketers, including current captain Babar Azam, who found it hard to believe the news.

''Find it hard to believe. Such a devastating loss for the cricket world. He literally inspired generations with his magical leg spin. You'll forever miss Shane Warne,'' he wrote.

Other players who condoled Warne's death include Shoaib malik, Imran Nazir, Shadab Khan, Azhar Mahmood, Shoaib Akhtar, Rashid Latif, Muhammad Hafeez.

Experienced Test leg-spinner Yasir Shah, who took tips from Warne while touring Australia said it was a sad day for cricket.

''An iconic cricket player and mentor has left us. Deeply saddened by this news. Sad day for Cricket! Leg-spinner Shadab Khan shared how he took to bowling leg-spin after watching Warne take wickets for hours on television.

''Heartbroken about Shane Warne's news. Rest in peace legend. I used to keep watching him take wickets on TV. So when I started proper cricket, I decided to become a leg spinner. Have no words to express my sorrow. Prayers for the departed and family,'' he said.

