India 468-7 at lunch on day 2 in 1st Test against Sri Lanka

Ravindra Jadeja scored a hundred as India reached 468 for 7 at lunch on the second day of the opening Test against Sri Lanka here on Saturday.

Jadeja was on 102 and giving him company was Jayant Yadav on 2 during the break.

Lasith Embuldeniya (2/152) and Suranga Lakmal (2/86) took two wickets each for Sri Lanka.

Brief Score: India 1st innings: 468 for 7 in 112 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 102 not out, Ravichandran Ashwin 61; Lasith Embuldeniya 2/152, Suranga Lakmal 2/86).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)