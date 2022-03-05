Left Menu

India 468-7 at lunch on day 2 in 1st Test against Sri Lanka

PTI | Mohali | Updated: 05-03-2022 12:16 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 11:43 IST
Ravindra Jadeja Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
Ravindra Jadeja scored a hundred as India reached 468 for 7 at lunch on the second day of the opening Test against Sri Lanka here on Saturday.

Jadeja was on 102 and giving him company was Jayant Yadav on 2 during the break.

Lasith Embuldeniya (2/152) and Suranga Lakmal (2/86) took two wickets each for Sri Lanka.

Brief Score: India 1st innings: 468 for 7 in 112 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 102 not out, Ravichandran Ashwin 61; Lasith Embuldeniya 2/152, Suranga Lakmal 2/86).

