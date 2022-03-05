Cricket-Jadeja's unbeaten 175 helps India to huge total against Sri Lanka

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja struck a career-best unbeaten 175 for his second test hundred to help the hosts post a massive first innings total against Sri Lanka on the second day of the opening test at Mohali on Saturday. The left-handed Jadeja combined in two century stands with Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami on Saturday to put the touring side on the mat as India declared their first innings closed on 574 for eight at the tea interval.

Jadeja added 130 for the seventh wicket with Ashwin, who made 61, and a further 103 for the unbroken ninth with Shami to effectively bat Sri Lanka out of the contest. Shami remained unbeaten on 20. A minute's silence was observed before the start of play for Australian greats Rod Marsh and Shane Warne, who both died on Friday. The Indian batters also wore black armbands as a mark of respect for Marsh and Warne.

India, who have won 14 straight home series, continued to pile on runs against the hapless Sri Lankan bowlers on a docile pitch after resuming the day on 357-6. The touring bowlers failed to trouble Jadeja and Ashwin and their attack was further hampered by the absence of fast bowler Lahiru Kumara who did not return to the field after leaving play on Friday with an injury.

Ashwin's wicket was the only success for Sri Lanka in the first session and it came shortly before the lunch interval when the right-hander edged behind Suranga Lakmal while attempting a hook shot. Jadeja brought out his trademark celebration, twirling his bat like a sword, after reaching three figures with a single to add to his innings of 100 not out against West Indies at home in 2018.

The only signs of discomfort in Jadeja's innings, which was studded with 17 fours and three sixes, came when he received some treatment on his right wrist. Sri Lanka will also have to contend with Jadeja's left-arm spin and Ashwin's off-spin when they come out to bat with the pitch expected to offer turn as the game progresses.

