Motor racing-Haas F1 terminates contract with Russian racer Mazepin - team
Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 14:42 IST
Russian Nikita Mazepin will not race in Formula One this season after U.S.-owned Haas said on Saturday it has terminated the driver's contract.
The team also ended its title sponsorship deal with Russian potash producer Uralkali, owned by Mazepin's father.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kamal Haasan opts out of 'Bigg Boss'
'Cancel' TN urban polls, conduct repolling: Kamal Haasan
Kamal Haasan 'constrained' to opt out of 'Bigg Boss Ultimate' owing to rescheduling of 'Vikram'
Kamal Haasan takes a break from 'Bigg Boss Ultimate' hosting to shoot film 'Vikram'
Formula 1: Haas hits track in Barcelona with 2022 challenger