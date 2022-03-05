Left Menu

Motor racing-Haas F1 terminates contract with Russian racer Mazepin - team

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 14:42 IST
Nikita Mazepin Image Credit: Wikimedia

Russian Nikita Mazepin will not race in Formula One this season after U.S.-owned Haas said on Saturday it has terminated the driver's contract.

The team also ended its title sponsorship deal with Russian potash producer Uralkali, owned by Mazepin's father.

