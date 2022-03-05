Bhagat, Kadam enter semifinals of Spanish Para badminton International II

The Indian duo of world no 1 Pramod Bhagat and world no 4 Sukant Kadam progressed to the semifinals of Spanish Para badminton International II in Vitoria, Spain. Bhagat has made through to the last four in all the three categories he is playing here, while Kadam also qualified for the semifinals of both the two categories he is competing in. Bhagat had an easy run in the singles where he defeated France's Xavier Debavelaere 21-13 21-12, followed by Canada's William Roussy 21-14 21-7. He later claimed a 21-16 21-12 win over England's William Smith.

The 33-year-old from Odisha will face fellow Indian Umesh Vikram Kumar in the singles semifinals. In the men's doubles, Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar had an easy run, beating French pair Xavier Debavelaere and Clement Sarrobert 21-9 21-16, followed by another easy 21-10 21-15 victory over Peru pair of Renzo Diquez Bances Morales and Pedro Pablo De Vinatea.

The duo will meet French pair Guillaume Gailly and Mathieu Thomas in the semifinals. In the mixed doubles, Bhagat and Palak Kohli will face India's Kumar Nitesh and Manisha Ramdass in the semifinals.

Kadam also sailed into semifinals of both singles and men's doubles. The 28-year-old from Maharashtra first secured a 21-12 21-14 win over Germany's Jan-Niklas Pott , followed by a 21-16 21-18 win over Singapore's Chee Hiong Ang. He went on to defeat France's Guillaume Gailly in 31 minutes with a scoreline of 21-11 21-11 before prevailing 21-11 21-11 over fellow Indian Deep Ranjan Bisoyee.

Kadam will face Diogo Daniel of Portugal in the semifinals. In doubles, Kadam along with Kumar Nitesh defeated fellow Indian pair of Takar Biri and Umesh Vikram Kumar 21-15 21-17, followed by another victory over England's Bobby Griffin and William Smith with a scoreline of 21-13 21-19. The duo also beat French pair of Teddy Djemma Ferrazza and Thomas Numitor 21-4 21-10 before defeating Takar Biri and Umesh Vikram Kumar to set up a semifinal clash with another Indian pair of Mohammad Arwaz Ansari and Deep Ranjan Bisoyee.

