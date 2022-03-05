Sri Lankan cricketers pay tribute to late Shane Warne

Glowing tributes continued to pour in for late Shane Warne with former Sri Lankan cricketers joining the world fraternity in mourning the sudden demise of the Australian spin legend.

Warne, one of the all-time greats of the game who made the world fall in love with spin bowling, died at the age of 52 due to a suspected heart attack in Thailand on Friday. He is survived by two daughters and a son.

The biggest tribute came from Arjuna Ranatunga who often had clashed with the late Australian on the field and had war of words off it.

''I was deeply saddened to hear the sudden demise of one of the greatest cricketers the world has ever seen,'' Ranatunga said.

''Shane and I had a very confrontational and a competitive relationship on the field but we also had immense mutual respect for each other.'' Former opener Sanath Jayasuriya also expressed his shock at the tragic death of the spin legend.

''Absolute shock and sadness at the passing away of a true icon, Shane Warne the wizard of spin RIP, we will miss you,'' he said.

Former skipper Kumar Sangakkara was also in disbelief to hear the tragic news.

''Absolutely shocked and gutted to hear about Shane Warne legend and friend, just can't believe it,'' Sangakkara tweeted.

Batting great and another former captain Mahela Jayawardena also expressed his condolence.

"One of the greatest in our generation, shocked and sad to hear the news.RIP Shane", Jayawardena tweeted.

Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa also joined in the cricketers to pay tribute to late Warne. ''Saddened to hear the untimely death of the veteran Australian cricketer Shane Warne. The mark you leave in the hearts of cricket fans will remain for decades,'' he said.

