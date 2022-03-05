Left Menu

Cricket-Pakistan declare on 476-4 v Australia in Rawalpindi

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 05-03-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 17:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)
  • Pakistan

Pakistan declared their first innings on 476 for four on day two of the opening test against Australia in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Azhar Ali topscored for the hosts with 185, while Imam-ul-Haq made 157.

Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon and Marnus Labuschagne claimed a wicket each for Australia, while Pakistan's Babar Azam was run out.

