Cricket-Pakistan declare on 476-4 v Australia in Rawalpindi
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 05-03-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 17:11 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan declared their first innings on 476 for four on day two of the opening test against Australia in Rawalpindi on Saturday.
Azhar Ali topscored for the hosts with 185, while Imam-ul-Haq made 157.
Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon and Marnus Labuschagne claimed a wicket each for Australia, while Pakistan's Babar Azam was run out.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cricket-Pakistan dominate in Rawalpindi after Imam hundred
Rawalpindi Test: 'Brave enough to take on opportunities' says Pat Cummins
Rawalpindi Test: Australia to play first Test in Pakistan after 24 years
Cricket-Pakistan bat against Australia in Rawalpindi opener
Cricket-Pakistan dominate in Rawalpindi after Imam hundred