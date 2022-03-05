Ind vs SL, 1st Test: Jadeja, Ashwin put hosts in command (Stumps, Day 2)

Ravindra Jadeja scored an unbeaten 175 as India declared their first innings at 574/8 against Sri Lanka on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test before scalping three wickets of visitors here at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on Saturday. After the stumps on Day 2, Sri Lanka's score read 108/4 as they are trailing India by 466 runs. For Lankans Pathum Nissanka (26*) and Charith Asalanka (1*) are still at the crease while for hosts Jasprit Bumrah and Jadeja bagged one wicket each. Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick among the bowlers for hosts as he scalped two wickets.

Coming to bat in the third session, Sri Lanka enjoyed a firm start as they frustrated Indian bowlers thoroughly. But in the 19th over, veteran spinner Ashwin drew the first blood for India as he trapped Lahiru Thirimanne in front of wickets for LBW. In the 25th over, Jadeja was introduced for the first time to bowl and only in his second delivery, the all-rounder dismissed the other Lankan opener Dimuth Karunaratne.

Bumrah who overstepped in the 32nd over as he bowled out Pathum Nissanka was rewarded in his very next over as he trapped Angelo Mathews in front of wickets. Ashwin soon struck again to pile more pressure on the visitors. The veteran Indian bowler trapped Dhananjaya de Silva for LBW.

Earlier in the day, hosts resumed the second session at 468/7, India lost its eighth wicket quite early as Vishwa Fernando sent Jayant Yadav (2) back to the pavilion. However, Ravindra Jadeja kept on scoring runs at a brisk pace. The left-handed batter brought up his 150 in the 123rd over of the innings.

Jadeja scored an unbeaten 175 and Rohit Sharma finally declared the innings with the score being 574/8. Sri Lanka was made to bowl 129.2 overs in the first innings. Along with Jadeja, Mohammed Shami also remained unbeaten on 20.

Brief Scores: India 574/8d (Ravindra Jadeja 175*, Rishabh Pant 96; Suranga Lakmal 2-90) vs Sri Lanka (Dimuth Karunaratne 28, Pathum Nissanka 26*; Ravichandran Ashwin 2-21). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)