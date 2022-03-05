Karnataka on top against Pondicherry; Railways gain control vs J&K

Karnataka were on top against Pondicherry at the end of the third day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match here on Saturday.

After piling up 453 for eight declared in their first innings, off-spinner K Gowtham picked up five wickets to help bowl out Pondicherry for 242 despite a fighting century by captain D Rohit (100 not out, 133 balls, 15 fours, 2 sixes). Karnataka enforced the follow-on having secured a massive 312-run first innings lead. At stumps, Pondicherry were struggling at 62 for four as an innings defeat looms large.

In the other match of the group, Railways grabbed the advantage on the third day having taken a huge lead and then reduced Jammu & Kashmir to 145 for six.

A maiden Ranji ton by Yuvraj batting at no 8 helped Railways take a 167-run lead. Shivam Chaudhary took three wickets and captain Karn Sharma claimed two scalps as J&K were reduced to 145 for six. Brief scores: Karnataka 453 for eight declared vs Pondicherry 241 in 77.4 overs (Neyan Shyam Kangayan 25, Pavan Deshpande 29, D Rohit 100 not out (133b, 15x4, 2x6), Sagar Trivedi 29, Prasidh Krishna two for 42, K Gowtham five for 86) and 62 for four in 23 overs (Prasidh Krishna two for 31). Jammu and Kashmir 259 & 145 for six in 53 overs (Suryansh Raina 39, Fazil Rashid 29, Abdul Samad 29, Ian Dev Singh 23 batting, Shivam Chaudhary three for 27, Karn Sharma two for 38) vs Railways 426 in 127.4 overs (Pratham Singh 75, Shivam Chaudhary 47, Mohammad Saif 31, Upendra Yadav 33, Karn Sharma 36, Yuvraj Singh 103 (133b, 10x4, 3x6), Akash Pandey 43, Auqib Nabi two for 74, Abid Mushtaq five for 95).

