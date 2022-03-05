Left Menu

Cricketers remember Warne in Pakistan vs Australia test

Australia and Pakistan cricketers wore black armbands and observed a minute of silence in memory of Shane Warne ahead of the start of the second days play in the first test on Saturday.Warne died of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand on Friday at the age of 52.Its just a really tough time with both Rod Marsh and Shane, Australia captain Pat Cummins told the host broadcaster ahead of the start of second days play.

PTI | Rawalpindi | Updated: 05-03-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 18:15 IST
Cricketers remember Warne in Pakistan vs Australia test
Former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne. (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Australia and Pakistan cricketers wore black armbands and observed a minute of silence in memory of Shane Warne ahead of the start of the second day's play in the first test on Saturday.

Warne died of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand on Friday at the age of 52.

"It's just a really tough time with both Rod (Marsh) and Shane," Australia captain Pat Cummins told the host broadcaster ahead of the start of second day's play. Cummins said the players heard about Warne's death as they were leaving the ground yesterday at the end of first day's play at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

"I just encouraged everyone to talk about it, look after each other. Everyone's worked through it differently. Everyone knew Shane, but you know, some people knew him better than others." Cummins remembered watching Warne's spin magic as a young kid.

"I started (watching Warne) being kind of 10, 11, 12 years old and really appreciated just what a giant of the game he was and probably started to learn and appreciate the art of spin bowling," Cummins said.

"And, you know, his showmanship and all those things that he brought to Australian cricket, so that's probably my longest lasting memories." Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, a former cricket star, called Warne a "bowling genius," saying "he will be missed across the cricketing world." In a tweet Saturday, Khan said Warne ''took the art of leg spin to new heights." The Pakistan Cricket Board said Warne will be missed.

"The PCB is shocked and devastated to hear the news of Shane Warne's passing," the PCB tweeted. "Shane will be sorely missed and cricket will be poorer without him. Our heartfelt condolences to Cricket Australia and Shane's family and friends."

