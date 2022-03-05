Mumbai close on in win against Odisha

Shams Mulani produced an all-round show as Mumbai bowlers impressed after the side's superlative batting display to close in on a win against Odisha on the penultimate day of their Ranji Trophy elite group D match here on Saturday.

Spin all-rounder Mulani hit a 99-ball 70 to help Mumbai declare their first innings at 532 for nine and then grabbed three wickets to rock Odisha, who were 84 for 5 at stumps. Mumbai are in a strong position to qualify for the knockout stage.

Abhishek Raut was batting on 31 and giving him company was Debashish Samantray on 9 at the draw of stumps with Odisha needing 164 runs with five wickets in hand to make Mumbai bat again.

Earlier, Armaan Jaffer (125) and Sarfaraz Khan (165) continued to bat with the same vigour with the former converting his unbeaten fifty into a century and the latter posting a 150-plus score to make life difficult for Odisha.

The duo added another 119 runs in 18.2 overs on Saturday before Prasanta Rana produced the breakthrough, trapping Jaffer in front of wicket.

Rana also accounted for Sarfaraz a few overs later to leave Mumbai at 378 for 5 but Odisha's agony didn't end as Mulani (70) and Aditya Tare (72) joined hands, forging a 100-run stand.

Jayanta Behera then got rid of Mulani, who hit 12 boundaries in his 99-ball innings, while Tare was the last to fall when he was stumped by Rajesh Dhuper off Pappu Roy.

In reply, Odisha had a disastrous start to their second innings as they were reduced to 35 for 4 in 15 overs.

Opener Shantanu Mishra (1) was the first to depart in the sixth over off Siddharth Raut, while Mulani removed skipper Subhranshu Senapati (3) next.

Raut returned to get rid of Govinda Poddar (1) LBW, while Mulani too trapped Rajesh Bhuper (4) in the 15th over.

Mulani also dismissed opener Anshuman Rath (34), who was the last to get out on the day.

In another match at Narendra Modi Stadium A ground, Saurashtra produced a solid batting display with four players, including Test discard Cheteshwar Pujara, scoring fifties as they reached 305 for 3 at stumps after dismissing Goa for 311 in 109.5 overs.

A 36-run first innings lead will ensure three points for Saurashtra but it wouldn't be enough to top the group.

Pujara, who was dropped from India's Test squad for the Sri Lanka series due to poor run of form, had a good outing, scoring an unbeaten 62-ball 64. This was after openers Harvik Desai (77) and Snell Patel (61) smashed half-centuries to add 138 runs for the opening wicket.

Sheldon Jackson (53 batting) was the other not out batsman at stumps.

Brief Scores: Odisha: 284 all out in 107.1 overs (Shantanu Mishra 89; Mohit Avasthi 3/66, D Kulkarni 2/42) and 84 for 5 in 27 overs (Anshuman Rath 34; Shams Mulani 3/30) versus Mumbai 532 for 9 in 131 overs (Sarfaraz 165, Armaan Jaffer 125, Aditya Tare 72, Shams Mulani 70; Rajesh Mohanty 3/123).

Goa: 311 all out in 109.5 overs (Suyash Prabhudessai 64, Shubham Ranjane 62, Eknath Kerkar 62; Chetan Sakariya 3/55) versus Saurashtra: 347 all out in 87.4 overs (Chirag Jani 140, Jackson Sheldon 97; Suyash Prabhudessai 2/36) and 303 for 3 in 57 overs (Harvik Desai 77, Cheteshwar Pujara 64, Snell Patel 61; Malliksab Sirur 1/26). PTI ATK PDS PDS

