F1 team Haas terminates Russian driver Mazepin's contract

The Haas Formula One team has terminated Russian driver Nikita Mazepin's contract “with immediate effect” following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Mazepin tweeted he was “very disappointed” at the outcome. The decision comes on the back of F1's decision to terminate its contract with the Russian GP. That contract had been until 2025. Haas also ended its sponsorship with Russian company Uralkali, owned by Mazepin's father. “As with the rest of the Formula 1 community, the team is shocked and saddened by the invasion of Ukraine and wishes for a swift and peaceful end to the conflict,” Haas said in a statement Saturday.

The 23-year-old Mazepin did not score a point in his debut F1 season last year alongside Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher.

“I will have more to say in the coming days,” Mazepin said in his tweet.

Last week, Haas removed Uralkali sponsorship and ran plain white cars on the final day of pre-season testing in Barcelona, instead of the typically red, white and blue with a livery that resembles the Russian flag.

Pre-season testing continues in Bahrain next week before the season-opening race there on March 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)