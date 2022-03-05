Bist slams fourth straight century to put Nagaland on top

Chetan Bist slammed his fourth straight century to put Plate group leaders Nagaland in the driver's seat against Mizoram in their Ranji Trophy match at Eden Gardens here on Saturday.

The former Rajasthan wicketkeeper-batter Bist followed up his 119 in the first innings with an unbeaten 100 in the second, his sixth overall.

Skipper Rongsen Jonathan (113) also struck a century in a 155-run fifth wicket partnership as Nagaland declared their second innings at 295/5, setting Mizoram an improbable target of 710 runs.

In reply, Mizoram were struggling at 42/1, needing 668 runs on the final day.

For Bist, this was his fourth century in five innings as he had earlier smashed 115 and 12 in their first round match against Sikkim, while he stayed unbeaten on 155 against Arunachal Pradesh in their last match.

Nagaland lead the group with 13 points, three clear of Manipur after two matches.

Brief Scores: At Videocon Academy: Arunachal Pradesh 196 and 253 from 91.1 overs (Rajesh Bishnoi 106, Teshi Tiku 47; Ashutosh Aman 5/56). Bihar 109 and 263/6 from 75 overs (Vikrant Singh 57, Rishav Raj 52, Ashutosh Aman 45 batting; Rajesh Bishnoi 4/81). Bihar need 78 runs to win.

At Eden Gardens: Nagaland 509 and 295/5 declared from 71 overs (Rongsen Jonathan 113, Chetan Bist 100 not out; Sumit Lama 2/69). Mizoram 95 and 42/1 from 16.2 overs. Mizoram need 668 runs to win.

At Jadavpur University Second Campus: Sikkim 464 and 211/2 from 57 overs (Codanda Ajit Karthik 104, Nilesh Lamichaney 50 batting). Manipur 324 from 93 overs (Kangbam Singh 79, Nitesh Sedai 62, Rex Rajkumar 62; Tarun Sharma 4/58, Sumit Singh 3/55). Sikkim lead by 349 runs.

