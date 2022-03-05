Left Menu

Hans Women FC clinch inaugural Football Delhi Women's Premier League title

Hans Women FC emerged champions at the inaugural Football Delhi Womens Premier League 2021-22 by defeating Signature FC in penalty shootout in the final match played at the Ambedkar Stadium here on Saturday.The two sides were locked 1-1 after the regulation time, leading to the penalty shootout.

Updated: 05-03-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 21:27 IST
The two sides were locked 1-1 after the regulation time, leading to the penalty shootout. Bhagwati scored an early goal for Signature FC before Hans Women FC equalised in the second session through Jyoti in the normal time.

Hans Womens FC were awarded a trophy and a prize money of Rs 50,000 and runner-up team, Signature FC pocketed Rs 25,000. By virtue of winning the Football Delhi Women's Premier League, Hans Women FC qualified for the Indian Women's League (IWL). The five-team Football Delhi Women's Premier League commenced on February 20 and the matches were played at two venues -- Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Ambedkar Stadium.

Football Delhi President Shaji Prabhakaran was elated at the league's success.

''The league was a platform for numerous players to showcase their talent on a big stage and the level of skills and footballing knowledge put on display conveys that women's football in Delhi is heading in the right direction,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

