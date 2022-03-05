Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Paralympics-China off to dominant start with eight medals on day one of Winter Games

For a country that had won just one medal at the Winter Paralympics, China's campaign at the Beijing Games might already qualify as a huge success after they claimed an impressive eight medals on the opening day of action on Saturday. The hosts were always expected to better their tally from Pyeongchang four years ago but Saturday's showing, which included medals in Alpine skiing and biathlon, proved that these Games could be a turning point for China in para winter sports.

NHL roundup: Stars' Jason Robertson caps hat trick with OT winner

Jason Robertson capped his first NHL hat trick with 30 seconds remaining in overtime and the visiting Dallas Stars defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 Friday night for their third win in a row. Picking the puck up off the far boards, Robertson skated in alone and beat Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (30 saves) on his right side to push the Stars to 13-4-1 since Jan. 20.

Paralympics-Ukraine athletes call for peace after medal haul on day one of Winter Games

Ukraine's athletes put a difficult week behind them as they clinched seven medals including three golds in biathlon to move to the top of the medal table on an emotional first day at the Beijing Winter Paralympics on Saturday. The 20-member Ukrainian contingent almost didn't make it to the Chinese capital after Russia invaded their country just over a week ago, and Saturday's winners appealed for peace and dedicated their medals to people back home.

Motor racing-U.S.-owned Haas terminate Russian racer Mazepin's contract

Russian Nikita Mazepin will not race in Formula One this season after his U.S.-owned Haas squad on Saturday severed ties with the 23-year-old and title sponsor Uralkali over his country's invasion of Ukraine. The outfit did not immediately announce a replacement to race alongside German Mick Schumacher, but team boss Guenther Steiner said last week Brazilian reserve Pietro Fittipaldi would get the "first call."

Motorcycling-Martin takes pole at MotoGP opener in Qatar, Quartararo 11th

Pramac Ducati's Jorge Martin stormed to pole position at the season-opening Qatar Grand Prix in Doha on Saturday, pipping Enea Bastianini and six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez to top spot in qualifying. Reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo had complaints about the Yamaha's top speed in pre-season testing and the Frenchman finished a disappointing 11th -- more than half a second slower than Martin.

Australia's Warne had chest pain, health issues before death, Thai police say

Australian cricket great Shane Warne had experienced chest pains prior to his death in Thailand and had asthma and some heart issues, Thai police said on Saturday, citing information from Warne's family. One of the finest bowlers of all time whose talent and personality transcended cricket, Warne died aged 52 on Friday a day after arriving on the island of Koh Samui for a vacation.

Soccer-Chelsea fans chant Abramovich's name during Ukraine solidarity gesture

Chelsea fans chanted the name of their Russian owner Roman Abramovich during a minute's applause in solidarity with Ukraine on Saturday. There have been gestures of support for Ukraine before kick-off at Premier League games, and Burnley's ground featured the slogan "Football Stands Together" and the Ukrainian flag on a large screen.

'I hope I live to reach 100': World's oldest tennis player staying put in Ukraine war zone

Four months after 97-year-old amateur Leonid Stanislavskyi's dreams came true when he played with 21-times Grand Slam champion Rafa Nadal, the Ukrainian is enduring his worst nightmare in Kharkiv as Russian forces bomb the city. Stanislavskyi, who holds the Guinness World Record as the world's oldest tennis player, also had dreams of playing Swiss great Roger Federer but now he has only one simple wish -- survival.

NBA roundup: Suns top Knicks on buzzer-beating trey

Cameron Johnson capped the best game of his career by hitting a long 3-pointer as time expired Friday night to complete Phoenix's 14-point, fourth-quarter comeback as the host Suns edged the New York Knicks 115-114. New York was up by two with 7.1 seconds remaining when Alec Burks hit his first free throw but missed badly on the second. Phoenix grabbed the rebound and worked the ball up top to Johnson. who capped his career-high, 38-point night when his 31-foot bank shot went in, setting off pandemonium.

