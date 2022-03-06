Left Menu

Soccer-Weir double helps Man City beat Chelsea to lift Women's League Cup

Chelsea, who completed a clean sweep of domestic trophies last season, looked like they might capture their third successive League Cup when Sam Kerr did well to finish from close range in the 34th minute at Plough Lane. However, Gareth Taylor's City turned the game around shortly after halftime when Scottish forward Weir equalised with a low shot in the area before Ellen White pounced on a rebound in the 58th minute to give her side the lead.

Manchester City's Caroline Weir scored twice as they came from a goal down to beat Chelsea 3-1 in the Women's League Cup final on Saturday, winning the trophy for a fourth time. Chelsea, who completed a clean sweep of domestic trophies last season, looked like they might capture their third successive League Cup when Sam Kerr did well to finish from close range in the 34th minute at Plough Lane.

However, Gareth Taylor's City turned the game around shortly after halftime when Scottish forward Weir equalised with a low shot in the area before Ellen White pounced on a rebound in the 58th minute to give her side the lead. Weir sealed victory in some style with a side-footed volley in the 69th as City won their first trophy in two years and ended a winless run of nine matches against Emma Hayes' Chelsea.

