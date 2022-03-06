Premier League: Mane's strike helps Liverpool defeat West Ham, title race intensifies

Left Menu

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 06-03-2022 07:55 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 07:55 IST
Sadio Mane in action (Photo/ Liverpool FC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Sadio Mane's lone strike helped Liverpool defeat West Ham United in the ongoing Premier League season here at Anfield. Mane's goal in the 27th minute of the game helped the Reds win the contest 1-0 to take their points tally to 63 and the side is positioned in second place in the standings.

Jurgen Klopp's side is now just three points behind table-toppers Manchester City. In other games, Leicester City defeated Leeds United 1-0 while Aston Villa thrashed Southampton 4-0.

Brentford defeated Norwich City 3-1. Ivan Toney registered a hat-trick for Brentford. A brace from Kai Havertz, and a goal each from Reece James and Christian Pulisic helped Chelsea thrash Burnley 4-0. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

