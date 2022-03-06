Left Menu

Warne's children having hard time to deal with his demise, says manager Erskine

Following the untimely demise of legendary spinner Shane Warne, his three children are in complete shock, the manager of Warne stated on Sunday.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 06-03-2022 09:00 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 09:00 IST
Warne's children having hard time to deal with his demise, says manager Erskine
Former Australia spinner Shane Warne (Photo/ Ravi Shastri Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Following the untimely demise of legendary spinner Shane Warne, his three children are in complete shock, the manager of Warne stated on Sunday. Warne passed away on Friday aged 52 due to a suspected heart attack. The former spinner's manager James Erskine said that Warne's children are trying to come to terms with the tragedy.

"Jackson (Warne's son) just said, 'we just expect him to walk in the door, this is like a bad dream'. I think the three children are in complete shock. They can't believe what's happened. I think that's what happens when you have a sudden death," Erskine told Weekend Today, as reported by Sydney Morning Herald. "One minute, the kids are talking to him every day and the next minute, they can't talk to him. Then they start thinking about, well, 'he's not going to be there for my 21st [birthday], he's not going to take me down the aisle', all of those sorts of things go through your head. They are having a much harder time than anybody, really," he added.

Warne was one of the most influential cricketers in history. He almost single-handedly reinvented the art of leg-spin when he burst onto the international scene in the early 1990s, and by the time he retired from international cricket in 2007, he had become the first bowler to reach 700 Test wickets. A central figure in Australia's ICC Cricket World Cup triumph in 1999, when he was player of the match in both the semi-final and the final, Wisden Cricketers' Almanack recognised Shane's achievements by naming him as one of its Five Cricketers of the Twentieth Century.

Shane finished his international career with 708 Test wickets and a further 293 in One-Day Internationals, placing him second in the list of all-time international wicket-takers behind his great friend and rival Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka (1,347). Shane also captained Australia in 11 One-Day Internationals, winning 10 and losing just once. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
2
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Ukraine's Mariupol postpones civilian evacuation, saying Russia not observing ceasefire

Ukraine's Mariupol postpones civilian evacuation, saying Russia not observin...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022