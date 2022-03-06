Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash Burnley; Tennis-France, United States secure Davis Cup Finals spots and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash Burnley

Liverpool rode their luck in a 1-0 victory over West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday to turn up the heat on leaders Manchester City, who face a derby showdown on Sunday. Sadio Mane's 12th league goal of the season, tucked away midway through the first half, proved just about enough to secure the win as Liverpool narrowed City's lead at the top to three points with both teams having 11 games left to play.

Tennis-France, United States secure Davis Cup Finals spots

France and the United States breezed into the Davis Cup Finals with dominant wins on Saturday, while Spain survived an attempted comeback from Romania to win their qualifying tie. France, who were 2-0 up courtesy of Arthur Rinderknech and Adrian Mannarino, faced little resistance from Ecuador as wins for Benjamin Bonzi and the doubles pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicholas Mahut secured victory for the 10-times champions.

Motor racing-U.S.-owned Haas terminate Russian racer Mazepin's contract

Russian Nikita Mazepin will not race in Formula One this season after his U.S.-owned Haas squad on Saturday severed ties with the 23-year-old and title sponsor Uralkali over his country's invasion of Ukraine. The outfit did not immediately announce a replacement to race alongside German Mick Schumacher, but team boss Guenther Steiner said last week Brazilian reserve Pietro Fittipaldi would get the "first call."

Cricket-Warne's family 'shattered' by his death - manager

Shane Warne's family has been "shattered" by the sudden death of the Australian cricket great, and his children are in "complete shock," his long-time manager, James Erskine, said on Sunday. One of the finest bowlers of all time whose talent and personality transcended cricket, Warne died of a suspected heart attack at the age of 52 on Friday, a day after arriving on Thailand's island of Koh Samui for a vacation.

Soccer-Parlow Cone re-elected U.S. Soccer president, beats Cordeiro

Cindy Parlow Cone won re-election as U.S. Soccer Federation president on Saturday in a narrow vote over her predecessor and said she has plenty of work left to do after "righting the ship" during her first two years in the position. Parlow Cone secured 52.9% of the weighted vote taken by the federation's membership during their annual general meeting, earning 785.12 of the votes compared to the 698.26 that went to Carlos Cordeiro.

Australia's Warne had chest pain, health issues before death, Thai police say

Australian cricket great Shane Warne had experienced chest pains prior to his death in Thailand and had asthma and some heart issues, Thai police said on Saturday, citing information from Warne's family. One of the finest bowlers of all time whose talent and personality transcended cricket, Warne died aged 52 on Friday a day after arriving on the island of Koh Samui for a vacation.

Soccer-Chelsea fans chant Abramovich's name during Ukraine solidarity gesture

Chelsea fans chanted the name of their Russian owner Roman Abramovich during a minute's applause in solidarity with Ukraine before their Premier League game at Burnley on Saturday.

There have been gestures of support for Ukraine before kick-off at Premier League games, and Burnley's Turf Moor ground featured the slogan "Football Stands Together" and the Ukrainian flag on a large screen.

Soccer-Real Madrid recover to thrash Real Sociedad 4-1

Real Madrid fought back to earn a 4-1 home win against Real Sociedad that extended their lead at the top of LaLiga to eight points ahead of second-placed Sevilla on Saturday. Real dominated the game but they fell behind after 10 minutes to a penalty converted by Mikel Oyarzabal after Dani Carvajal tripped David Silva.

'I hope I live to reach 100': World's oldest tennis player staying put in Ukraine war zone

Four months after 97-year-old amateur Leonid Stanislavskyi's dreams came true when he played with 21-times Grand Slam champion Rafa Nadal, the Ukrainian is enduring his worst nightmare in Kharkiv as Russian forces bomb the city. Stanislavskyi, who holds the Guinness World Record as the world's oldest tennis player, also had dreams of playing Swiss great Roger Federer but now he has only one simple wish -- survival.

U.S. WNBA All-Star Griner detained in Russia, customs service cites hash possession

U.S. basketball officials said on Saturday they were closely monitoring the situation surrounding seven-time WNBA All-Star player Brittney Griner after Russia said it had detained a U.S. player last month for possession of vape cartridges containing hash oil. Without identifying Griner, a center for the female league's Phoenix Mercury, the Russian Customs Service said a player was detained in February after arriving at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on a flight from New York.

(With inputs from agencies.)