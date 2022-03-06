Left Menu

President Kovind organises run at Rashtrapati Bhavan to promote fitness

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2022 10:43 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 10:37 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday organised a run at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here to promote fitness and health consciousness as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, an official statement said.

'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is an initiative of the government of India to commemorate 75 years of independence.

The run was flagged off by the President and First Lady Savita Kovind, the statement issued by the President's office said.

The 5-km run started from the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt and ended at the Rashtrapati Bhavan sports complex, it said.

Along with the President, senior officials and staff of the President's Secretariat participated in the run, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

