Jamshedpur FC to miss Mobashir in League Shield decider

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee has served a two-match suspension to Jamshedpur FC's Mohammad Mobashir Rahman and fined him Rs 1.5 lakh.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 06-03-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 13:18 IST
Jamshedpur FC to miss Mobashir (Photo/ ISL). Image Credit: ANI
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee has served a two-match suspension to Jamshedpur FC's Mohammad Mobashir Rahman and fined him Rs 1.5 lakh. The sanction was given after he was found guilty of 'violent conduct'.

The incident happened in Jamshedpur FC's Indian Super League (ISL) match against Hyderabad FC. Mobashir is ineligible for selection in the League Shield deciding match between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan on Monday, March 7, 2022.

The player has already served an automatic one-match ban in Jamshedpur FC's previous match against Odisha FC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

