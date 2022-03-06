Left Menu

Women's World Cup: India hand Pakistan 107-run defeat

PTI | Mountmaunganui | Updated: 06-03-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 13:26 IST
Smriti Mandhana (file image) Image Credit: ANI
India produced an all-around effort to cruise to a 107-run win against Pakistan and begin their ICC Women's World Cup campaign on a positive note here on Sunday.

Half-centuries by Pooja Vastrakar (67), Smriti Mandhana (52), and Sneh Rana (53 not out) helped India post a tricky 244 for seven after the team opted to bat.

The Indian bowlers, led by left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad (4/31), then dismissed Pakistan for 137 in 43 overs.

Earlier, India was under pressure after opener Shafali Verma was dismissed for a duck.

A 92-run stand between Mandhana (52 off 75) and Deepti Sharma (40) helped steady the ship while Rana (53 not out) and Vastrakar's (67) 122-run partnership took India to a respectable total.

Brief scores: India: 244 for 7 in 50 overs (Pooja Vastrakar 67, Sneh Rana 53 not out; Nashra Sandhu 2/36, Nida Dar 2/45) Pakistan: 137 all out in 43 overs (Sidra Ameen 30, Daina Baig 24; Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4/31)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

