Happy we won against Pak, but lot of things to work on : Mithali

Indian skipper Mithali Raj on Sunday said that her side might have won the match against Pakistan but there is a lot of work that needs to be done.

ANI | Mount Maunganui | Updated: 06-03-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 13:44 IST
Mithali Raj in action (Photo/ BCCI Women Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Indian skipper Mithali Raj on Sunday said that her side might have won the match against Pakistan but there is a lot of work that needs to be done. Fighting knocks of Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar were backed up by all-around bowling performance as India defeated Pakistan by 107 runs in the fourth game of the ongoing ICC Women's 50-over World Cup.

"I am happy we won the first game but a lot of things to work on. When you lose wickets in the middle order, it does put a lot of pressure. The top-order has to score runs in a big tournament like this. When you have allrounders like Sneh, Deepti and Pooja, we extend our batting line up," Mithali said after the game ended. Earlier, Pooja Vastrakar (67), Smriti Mandhana (52) and Sneh Rana (53*) were the standout performers as India posted 244/7.

Vastrakar and Rana formed a 122-run stand for the seventh wicket. In the final five overs, India scored more runs to take the total past the 240-run mark. India will next lock horns against New Zealand in the tournament on Thursday. (ANI)

