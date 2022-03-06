Khawaja & Warner lead Australia to rapid 138-0 in 1st test

Usman Khawaja and David Warner made aggressive half-centuries and provided Australia a breezy start of 138-0 at lunch on the third day of the first test against Pakistan.

Pakistan-born Khawaja made full use of two dropped catches and was unbeaten on 70 while Warner was not out on 60 on a placid wicket where Pakistan had declared its first innings at 476-4.

Both left-handers were hardly troubled by the early pace of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah and didn't let the two specialist spinners -- Sajid Khan and Nauman Ali -- get settled by smashing 23 boundaries in the first session during which Pakistan bowled 32 overs.

Pakistan twice came close to dismissing Khawaja, but Fawad Alam dropped a simple chance at gully in Shaheen Shah Afridi's fifth over when the opener was on 22. Khawaja added insult to injury by taking three consecutive boundaries against the left-arm fast bowler on either side of the wicket. Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan shelved another chance soon after Khawaja had completed his half-century and went for a reverse sweep against left-arm spinner Nauman.

Khawaja raised his fifty off 67 balls with eight fours while Warner raised his fifty off 86 balls with nine boundaries when he smashed off-spinner, Iftikhar Ahmed, for three boundaries in his first over as the wicket hardly gave any assistance to either fast bowlers or spinners.

Pakistan batters Azhar Ali (185) and Imam-ul-Haq (157) had scored big hundreds before Pakistan declared its first innings late on the second day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)