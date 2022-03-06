Left Menu

Ashwin goes past Kapil Dev, becomes India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests

Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday went past Kapil Dev's tally of 434 Test wickets to become India's second-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game.

Ravichandran Ashwin in action (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday went past Kapil Dev's tally of 434 Test wickets to become India's second-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game. Ashwin achieved the feat on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka here in Mohali.

Charith Asalanka became Ashwin's 435th Test scalp. Earlier on Day 3, Ashwin had equalled Kapil Dev's tally. Anil Kumble is India's highest wicket-taker in Tests with 619 scalps.

After being asked to follow on, Sri Lanka once again got off to bad start as the side lost opening batter Lahiru Thirimanne (0) in the third over of the innings. Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka then ensured that the visitors do not lose any more wickets. Earlier, resuming Day 3 at 138/4 in the first innings, overnight batters Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka added 53 runs more to the total and this saw Nissanka going past his half-century. India finally got the breakthrough in the 58th over as Jasprit Bumrah got the better of Asalanka (29).

Niroshan Dickwella (2) failed to impress with the bat and he managed to score just 2 before being sent to the pavilion by Ravindra Jadeja. In the same over, Jadeja removed Suranga Lakmal (0) and Sri Lanka was reduced to 164/7. In the end, Sri Lanka was bundled out for 174, handing India a lead of 400 runs and the hosts enforced the follow-on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

