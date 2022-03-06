Jamshedpur FC to miss Mobashir in League Shield decider

The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) disciplinary committee has handed a two-match suspension to Jamshedpur FC's Mohammad Mobashir Rahman and fined him Rs. 1.5 lakh after being found guilty of ''violent conduct'' during his side's ISL match against Hyderabad FC.

Mobashir will be ineligible for selection in the League Shield deciding match between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan on Monday.

The player has already served an automatic one-match ban in Jamshedpur FC's previous match against Odisha FC.

