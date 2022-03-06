Left Menu

Soccer-Wellington's home game with Victory postponed due to heavy rain

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Australian Professional Leagues (APL) postponed the men's A-League tie between Wellington Phoenix and Melbourne City on Sunday due to heavy rain in the state of New South Wales. A wild weather system that dumped more than a year's worth of rainfall over a week in southern Queensland and northern New South Wales (NSW) brought widespread destruction, leaving thousands of people in the states displaced and sweeping away property, livestock and roads.

"The Leichhardt Oval pitch has been deemed unplayable after heavy rain fell shortly before the kick-off," Phoenix said in a statement. "The playing surface was already sodden as a result of the extreme wet weather that has hit New South Wales in the past week."

The men's and women's league matches between Phoenix and the Western Sydney Wanderers due to be played last week were also postponed because of inclement weather, along with Brisbane Roar's women's match against Canberra United. Phoenix's men's side have had five league games and one FFA Cup tie delayed this season due to rainfall and COVID-19.

